Transactions roundup: Giants sign WR Russell Shepard

The New York Giants signed a veteran receiver from south Texas on Tuesday. No, not that one.

The team announced it has acquired Russell Shepard, who was released by the Carolina Panthers last week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal worth $1.3 million and can be worth as much as $2 million with incentives.

Shepard (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) started three games for the Panthers in 2017 and caught 17 balls for the season. Since going undrafted in 2013, the Houston native has accumulated 47 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns in his career, which includes four seasons with the Buccaneers.

Shepard joins former LSU teammate Odell Beckham in New York, where his primary role might be on special teams. He'll also have a chance to crack the rotation on offense, as Big Blue's receiving corps remains questionable beyond Beckham and Sterling Shepard.

Here are other transactions we're tracking Tuesday:

1. The league suspended Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris one game for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

"We respect and support the league's decision in this matter and will have no further comment on the situation.

Harris, a part-time starter last year, caught 18 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown in his fourth season. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

2. The Washington Redskins signed free-agent guard Isaiah Williams and waived guard Arie Kouandjio.