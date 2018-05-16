Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods to pair up in golf tourney

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods are at it again.

The retired star quarterback and iconic golfer are set to join forces May 30 for the pro-am at The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Tournament officials announced the pairing Wednesday.

The twosome first teamed together for a pro-am in 2005 at Bay Hill before linking again in 2009 for a pro-am at the Quail Hollow Championship in Charlotte, N.C. They've golfed together intermittently since, while forging a close friendship.

The timing is fitting for Woods, the 14-time Major champion enjoying something of a comeback. Tiger has overcome a rash of back surgeries to rank as a top-12 finisher in four PGA Tour events in 2018.

Manning, meanwhile, has plenty of time to swing the clubs after walking away from football before the 2016 season.