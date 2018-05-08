McCourty: Brother's 0-16 season brings perspective

An 0-16 season might be considered a lost one to most.

Turns out the most recent one -- Cleveland's winless trudge through 2017 -- is bringing an unexpected asset to the reigning AFC champion.

This is according to longtime New England Patriot Devin McCourty, who is welcoming his twin brother, former Browns corner Jason, to the team. Yes, the rich are getting richer.

"He brings leadership that I think we don't have on this team; he knows how to deal with adversity," Devin McCourty said Tuesday, per ESPN.

"Sometimes we get in a routine -- we've won a lot of football games -- and it's always good to hear a different perspective of what it takes so you're not kind of getting worn down or thinking this is too much. You get a perspective from him going 0-16. He always tells me, 'Last year, worst year ever.' I think hearing that motivates you and lets you know you're doing the right things that push you."

New England saw a slight exodus of defensive backs in the last year, watching Logan Ryan and Malcolm Butler depart for Tennessee in consecutive offseasons. But with that considered, the Patriots also have a group of veterans -- Devin McCourty, Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Chung -- returning with experience.

That trio doesn't have a ton of history with losing, though, which is good and is also where the other McCourty comes in. Not quite the best detail for which to be valued, but valuable nonetheless. Add in the envy built up from watching one's twin brother make annual postseason appearances, and we have a nice little motivational stew bubbling in Bill Belichick's kettle.

"When you don't make it to the playoffs and you're watching those games, I think there's envy in every game you watch," Jason said. "As you're watching other teams, whether it's Dev as my twin brother or maybe a team you beat throughout the season or a team you came close [to beating] ... there's definitely professional envy because you want to be there. That's what you train all offseason for."

He'll likely get that chance with New England this season -- and he'll get to do so alongside his brother.