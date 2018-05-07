ATN Podcast: Big Ben's Tantrum & Top 10 NFL Offenses

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal & Chris Wesseling -- react to Ben Roethlisberger's snide comments about the Steelers drafting QB Mason Rudolph (6:00), the Saints cutting Coby Fleener (16:00) and Bruce Arians' new gig (22:30). They check in with Marc's "jury duty" situation and get Keith Hanzus' take on the Jets drafting Sam Darnold (27:00). The heroes review Wess's sub-banger, "Top 10 offenses in the NFL," and give their thoughts on the teams he ranked (30:00).

