Browns sign Eric Berry's brother, Evan Berry, as UDFA

John Dorsey can't bring Eric Berry with him in his move from Kansas City to Cleveland, so he's trying the next closest thing: The safety's brother.

The Cleveland Browns announced the general manager signed 13 undrafted free agents Friday, one of whom was Tennessee's Evan Berry.

Evan Berry, who played defensive back in college just like his older brother, is being brought on as a wideout. The younger Berry was dynamic with the football in his hands when he wasn't battling injuries in his four-year collegiate career, scoring four kick return touchdowns and adding one 100-yard pick-six.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are giving Evan and Eric's other brother, Elliott Berry, a shot to make their squad, extending a minicamp invitation to the former Tennessee linebacker.