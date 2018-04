The Tennessee Titans selected Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens traded their No. 22 and 215 overall picks to Tennessee for No. 25 and 125.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock described Evans as a three-down linebacker who can come off the edge and cover the pass.

Evans logged impressive performances while at Alabama and could make an impact early on with the Titans' defense if he remains healthy.