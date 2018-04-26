Buccaneers re-sign RB Charles Sims to 1-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly retain running back Charles Sims.

The Bucs agreed to terms with Sims on a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Sims, 27, flashed as a pass-catching scat back in 2015, combining with Doug Martin as the best dual-threat backfield that year. In his best season, Sims earned 529 yards on 107 carries and 51 receptions for 561 yards. However, the 2014 third-round pick didn't come close to duplicating that production the past two seasons, never provided consistency and couldn't handle the load between the tackles.

Retaining Sims in a backfield with Jacquizz Rodgers and Peyton Barber plugs a gap but will not stop Tampa from selecting a running back at some point in the draft, which opens Thursday night. Sims must battle to make the Bucs' roster during training camp.