Chiefs adding former Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs have added yet another running back to an already crowded backfield.

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams is signing a one-year deal with K.C., a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Williams reportedly had "multiple options" but chose the Chiefs because of the "fresh start" it represented.

Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2013 draft, Williams made Arizona his home for four years, tallying 218 career carries for 971 yards and four touchdowns during his time there. Over four seasons with the Cardinals, Williams was waived and cut on five separate occasions, only to have his best season in 2017 when he racked up 519 yards from scrimmage on 130 total touches.

In Kansas City, Williams will be one of four running backs backing up bell-cow second-year stud Kareem Hunt, including Charcandrick West, former Dolphins back Damien Williams and Spencer Ware, who is recovering from a season-ending PCL injury.