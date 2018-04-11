ATN podcast: Josh Norris breaks down Sam Darnold

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Colleen Wolfe -- discuss the latest quarterback rumors leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. The crew welcomes back Marc (2:00) and check in on the latest news, including the rich history of Buck Hill (4:00) and Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald contract buzz (5:30) and Richie Incognito announcing his retirement (9:30). Plus, Cordarrelle Patterson has interesting things to say about a former teammate (17:00). Are changes in store to the NFL's Color Rush uniforms (22:00)? Lastly, Marc fields press conference questions about his European excursion with the USO tour (25:00) and Rotoworld's Josh Norris joins the program for the first installment of "Guys, we need to talk about ..." to discuss draft prospect Sam Darnold (34:00).

