Jared Goff, Wade Phillips react to Rams signing Suh

Ndamukong Suh's signing with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday evening was one of the last dominoes to fall in free agency.
Members of the Rams organization and players around the league responded to Suh joining forces with Aaron Donald and Wade Phillips in La La Land:
Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) March 26, 2018
Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 26, 2018
March 26, 2018
@NdamukongSuh letâs get it!!! https://t.co/sI3yKkpdeyâ AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) March 26, 2018
I give this new @NdamukongSuh signing....â Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 26, 2018
Welcome to the family, brotha.#MobSquad on the rise. pic.twitter.com/7pBhwmpFoE
Mood : LA TURNING UP THIS YEAR pic.twitter.com/dk7BRSYuYEâ kwebb (@kayvonwebster) March 26, 2018
Yessuh !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/f73lNFZLRfâ kwebb (@kayvonwebster) March 26, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/K7A84mbkB2â Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 26, 2018
Good Luck to the NFC West Guards. https://t.co/btMeqBUCEHâ Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 26, 2018
