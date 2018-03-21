Giants turn up at Sterling Shepard's wedding

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. There's a good chance Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman had the most lit wedding reception of all time.

2. 49ers CB Richard Sherman breaks down how he became a member of his former rival.

3. Maybe it was always meant to be? Here's WR Danny Amendola in a Dolphins jersey way back in the day. Also, check out how productive he's been over the years.

4. Beast Mode is staying right at home for the 2018 season.

