Giants turn up at Sterling Shepard's wedding

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. There's a good chance Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman had the most lit wedding reception of all time.

A post shared by Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) on Mar 20, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

2. 49ers CB Richard Sherman breaks down how he became a member of his former rival.

âTo anybody who wants to criticize me for the three-year deal I negotiated thatâs full of incentives â¦ come back and talk to me in three years."@RSherman_25 negotiated his own deal: https://t.co/4v5cnFyywK pic.twitter.com/gFAW3KHnyH â The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 21, 2018

3. Maybe it was always meant to be? Here's WR Danny Amendola in a Dolphins jersey way back in the day. Also, check out how productive he's been over the years.

4. Beast Mode is staying right at home for the 2018 season.