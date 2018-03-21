Giants turn up at Sterling Shepard's wedding

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 21, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. There's a good chance Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman had the most lit wedding reception of all time.
2. 49ers CB Richard Sherman breaks down how he became a member of his former rival.
âTo anybody who wants to criticize me for the three-year deal I negotiated thatâs full of incentives â¦ come back and talk to me in three years."@RSherman_25 negotiated his own deal: https://t.co/4v5cnFyywK pic.twitter.com/gFAW3KHnyHâ The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 21, 2018
3. Maybe it was always meant to be? Here's WR Danny Amendola in a Dolphins jersey way back in the day. Also, check out how productive he's been over the years.
4. Beast Mode is staying right at home for the 2018 season.
#Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch restructured his contract Saturday before his $1M roster bonus was due. Base value in 2018 is now $5.5M â $500K less than before â but heâs practically guaranteed $4.5M of that (instead of $0) ... and can earn up to $9.25M total with incentives.â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2018