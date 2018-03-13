Big Apple reunion: Jonathan Stewart to join Giants

Jonathan Stewart is heading to The Big Apple.

The former Carolina Panthers running back is expected to sign with the New York Giants, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Set to turn 31 later next week, Stewart is coming off one of his least effective campaigns, rushing for just 680 yards at a career-low 3.4 yards per carry.

Stewart's once explosive running ability all but dried up in 2017, but Giants general manager Dave Gettleman knows the back well from their time together in Carolina. The same goes for Big Blue offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who served in the same capacity for the Panthers from 2013 to 2017.

In New York, Stewart joins a running back room that includes Wayne Gallman, Paul Perkins, Jalen Simmons and Terrell Watson. Owning the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Giants also continue to be linked to fascinating rookie prospect Saquon Barkley.

Stewart has support in New York, but he's hardly guaranteed of starting snaps come September.