2018 NFL Draft prospect retires from football due to knee ailment

UMass TE Adam Breneman, once projected as a late-round prospect for the 2018 NFL Draft, has retired from football due to medical issues related to his knee.

Breneman posted a letter announcing his decision on Tuesday.

The former Penn State tight end injured his left knee in 2014 and eventually decided to give up football following a complicated and lengthy recovery. However, he renewed his career at UMass and enjoyed enough success with the Minutemen (134 catches over two seasons) that he was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. Still, Breneman knew something wasn't quite right physically.

"This past season things began to deteriorate quickly. Even though I enjoyed on-field success, I knew my knee was getting rapidly worse with every game I played. The consistent dream of playing in the NFL was my motivation to push through the pain. I knew what was happening, but I was afraid to accept it and be disappointed yet again," he wrote. "When the season ended, I hoped with some time off and without the physical rigors of the season, my knee would begin to feel better. However, once I started training daily for the NFL draft in January 2018, I realized my situation had not improved. After additional medical evaluations and creative treatments, my doctors and I have come to the realization that there is no solution that will allow me to continue to play football."

Breneman had been projected to be picked as early as the fifth round of this year's draft.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.