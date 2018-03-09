Ryan Fitzpatrick re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are staying the course when it comes to their backup quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has re-signed with the Buccaneers, the team announced Friday.

Fitzpatrick provided solid relief in his three starts for the Bucs in 2017 after Jameis Winston was sideline by injury. Fitzpatrick went 2-1, passing for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns a year removed from a disappointing final season as the New York Jets' starter.

There's a chance Fitzpatrick could see playing time in 2018 depending on the outcome of the NFL's ongoing investigation into a groping allegation made against Jameis Winston. The Bucs' soon-to-be fourth-year starter could be subject to league discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy depending on the outcome of the probe.

While the Fitzmagic era is all but a distant 2015 memory, the 35-year-old proved last year he can be solid a backup -- even for a team that was limited on offense like the 5-11 Buccaneers were in 2017.