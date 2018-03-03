Jarvis Landry informs Dolphins he'll sign franchise tag

Jarvis Landry has informed the Dolphins he will sign the franchise tag that was placed on him last month, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Based on trade talks with several teams, Landry is being viewed as a No. 1 wide receiver like Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins, per Rapoport. By signing the tag, it guarantees him over $16 million in compensation for 2018.

Earlier this week, Rapoport reported the Dolphins granted Landry and his representatives permission to pursue and facilitate a trade.

Though Landry is intending to sign the tag, the belief is a trade will be able to happen.

The development comes after Landry explained earlier on Saturday -- via a 10-minute video titled "Juice" -- that it's unlikely he plays under the tag.

"The team decides to exercise the franchise tag. I'm considering not playing on it," the wide receiver said. "The franchise tag is not a good deal for me. In my case I've played four years. Then you get another year of basically not signing me to a long-term deal. In that year anything can happen. Look at guys like Ryan Shazier, who may not have an opportunity to play again.

"He's fighting a battle to just walk again. I'm at the point where taking care of my family is the most important thing for me. I put my body on the line for years. I've sacrificed my time and my life to make sure that I have this opportunity."

Landry's logged 400 catches in his first four seasons, been a three-time Pro Bowl player and totaled up 4,038 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns.