NFL Combine medals count: Penn State leads after Day 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Penn State surged ahead to take a commanding four-medal lead Saturday in the NFL Scouting Combine medals count, ahead of UCLA (six) and three other schools tied with five medals each (Texas Tech, N.C. State, Auburn).

The medals count awards schools gold, silver and bronze medals for its players who turn in a first-, second- or third-place finish at their position in any event. The updated count will be posted each day, concluding with the final results on Monday, and will be a strong indication of which school performed best.

The Nittany Lions have eight players participating in the combine, one of the strongest contingents of any school. But it was just one of them -- tight end Mike Gesicki -- who facilitated PSU's rise to the top of the standings Saturday. Gesicki has now picked up six gold medals after finishing first or tied for first among tight ends in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and the 3-cone drill. He also took a silver medal for his bench press total on Friday. Penn State has eight gold medals, more than any other school's entire medal total.

Here are the results after the first day of drills:

1. Penn State -- GOLD: 8, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 10

2. UCLA -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 4, TOTAL: 6

3. Texas Tech -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 5

4. North Carolina State -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 5

5. Auburn -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 5

Four medals: Wyoming (2G, S, B), South Florida (2G, S, B), Maryland (G, S, 2B), Indiana (3S, B).

Three medals: Fordham (2G, B), LSU (2G, B), Northwestern (G, 2S), Alabama (G, S, B), Texas (G, S, B), Missouri (G, S, B), Central Michigan (2S, B), Oklahoma (S, 2B), Toledo (S, 2B), Notre Dame (S, 2B).

Two medals: Pittsburgh (2G), Georgia (G, S), Iowa (G, S), Arizona State (G, B), Stanford (G, B), Nebraska (2S), Oregon State (S, B), SMU (S, B), Oregon (2B).

One medal: UTEP (G), South Dakota State (G), West Virginia (G), Richmond (G), Virginia Tech (S), West Georgia (S), Memphis (S), TCU (S), Central Florida (S), Ohio State (S), Washington (S), N.C. A&T (B), Florida (B), South Carolina (B), San Diego State (B), Missouri (B), Miami (B).

