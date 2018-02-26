ATN Podcast: Free agency Top 101 breakdown

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler -- assemble in-studio before heading out to the NFL combine for the rest of the week. The heroes dive in to the latest news, including Blake Bortles' hefty extension (5:00), details on the Marcus Peters trade (12:00) and more players being released. They all head down into the lab to break down Wess and Gregg's 101 Top Free Agents piece (19:00), as they debate who's too high- who's too low -- and who's just right.

