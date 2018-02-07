Colts set to interview Dan Campbell, Frank Reich

If Colts general manager Chris Ballard is going to make good on his declaration that the "rivalry is back on" with the Patriots, he needs to nail his backup plan after Josh McDaniels left him at the alter.

To that end, Ballard is lining up a fresh round of interviews with prospective head-coaching candidates.

The Colts will interview Saints assistant head coach/tight ends Dan Campbell on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

After replacing a fired Joe Philbin early in the 2015 season, Campbell guided the Dolphins to a 5-7 record as interim head coach in 2015. His chances of landing the full-time gig flamed out down the stretch, however, as his team dropped seven of its final 10 games.

Although Campbell has been working under Sean Payton ever since, he did meet with the Vikings late last month to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Campbell will have plenty of competition for the Indianapolis job.

Ballard plans to interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Indy also has requested an interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, per Rapoport. Other candidates include Reich's quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub and Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable.

The pressure is on Ballard to back up his bold proclamation regarding his organization's erstwhile rivalry with the dominant Patriots of McDaniels and Bill Belichick. The Colts are winless in six head-to-head clashes since Peyton Manning last lined up under center in 2010, falling by an average margin of 42-21.