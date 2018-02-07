Saints TE Josh Hill reportedly had surgery on finger

New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill played most of the season with what sounds like an uncomfortable injury for someone required to catch passes for a living.

Hill recently had surgery to repair a finger on his left hand that had become locked at a "90-degree angle," according to Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate.

Ummm. Ouch?

You can kind of see it here. All of his fingers are extended except for the ring finger on his left hand. pic.twitter.com/xE1rRLtxNw â Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 6, 2018

Hill caught 16 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in the regular season without missing a game. The 27-year-old tight end added some key plays in the playoffs, snagging six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in two postseason tilts.

Hill has one year remaining on a three-year deal signed in 2016. Tight end is one position the Saints could look to upgrade this offseason.