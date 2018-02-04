No surprise Super Bowl inactives for Eagles, Patriots

We're closing in on the start of Super Bowl LII, and there are no surprises on the inactives front.
For the Philadelphia Eagles, the following players will not play in Sunday's showdown with the New England Patriots:
14 WR Marcus Johnson
22 CB Sidney Jones
28 RB Wendell Smallwood
51 DE Steven Means
66 OT William Beatty
97 DT Destiny Vaeao
98 DT Elijah Qualls
Here are the Patriots' inactives for the game:
17 WR Bernard Reedy
35 RB Mike Gillislee
45 LB David Harris
47 TE Jake Hollister
74 OL Cole Croston
85 WR Kenny Britt
97 DL Alan Branch
View all comments