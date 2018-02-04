No surprise Super Bowl inactives for Eagles, Patriots

We're closing in on the start of Super Bowl LII, and there are no surprises on the inactives front.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, the following players will not play in Sunday's showdown with the New England Patriots:

14 WR Marcus Johnson

22 CB Sidney Jones

28 RB Wendell Smallwood

51 DE Steven Means

66 OT William Beatty

97 DT Destiny Vaeao

98 DT Elijah Qualls

Here are the Patriots' inactives for the game:

17 WR Bernard Reedy

35 RB Mike Gillislee

45 LB David Harris

47 TE Jake Hollister

74 OL Cole Croston

85 WR Kenny Britt

97 DL Alan Branch