Redskins re-sign LB Mason Foster to two-year deal

The Washington Redskins aren't letting Mason Foster hit the open market.

Washington re-signed the veteran linebacker on a two-year extension worth up to $7 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Foster spent the past three seasons with the Redskins after playing out his rookie deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foster's 2017 season was cut short after five games by a torn labrum suffered in Week 2. He finished with 30 combined tackles, an interception and half a sack.

Foster is the first of three free-agent Redskins inside linebackers to be re-signed this offseason. Fellow 28-year-olds Zach Brown and Will Compton are also set to hit free agency.

Washington has a ton on its plate this offseason. Kirk Cousins, Terrelle Pryor, DeAngelo Hall and Trent Murphy are all set to be unrestricted free agents.