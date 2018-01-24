Carson Wentz effect: Eagles QB's advice pivotal for Josh Allen

MOBILE, Ala. -- The Reese's Senior Bowl already has been something of a microcosm of the draft process for Josh Allen.

The former Wyoming quarterback, considered among the elite prospects at his position for the 2018 NFL Draft, chose to throw himself into an environment full of new experiences when he decided to play in the annual all-star game, much like the next three months will be as he attempts to position himself high in the draft.

On Tuesday, he spent a full hour wading through what he described as by far the largest contingent of media he's ever been around. Here are a few things we learned in keeping up with Allen, who is being watched as closely by NFL clubs as any prospect in Mobile this week, for his entire session with reporters.

The Carson Wentz influence

Allen has built a relationship with Philadelphia Eagles star QB Carson Wentz, as both played under coach Craig Bohl. And Wentz told him something that really stuck with him as he wrestled with the decision last year of whether to enter the draft or return to Wyoming.

"He told me, 'You're stepping into a locker room with 30-year-old guys and if you're not mentally ready, it's just going to eat you alive'," Allen said. "I couldn't picture myself at 20 years old last year, going into a locker room after starting only one season of college football, having those (NFL) guys look to me, follow me, trust me. That's the reason I decided to go back."

Allen knows exactly what critics are saying

He has an acute awareness of the areas in which he needs to improve not only this week but throughout the spring. Specifically, accuracy. He was asked about it multiple times by reporters, but he also brought it up unsolicited a couple of times, as well. In one exchange, he pointed to a 56-percent completion percentage that "obviously is not close to anywhere it needs to be." But in a different response on the same topic, he suggested his accuracy is and can be better than what his completion percentage suggests.

"I think the tape shows more (accuracy). I don't think I have accuracy problems. I do think when my feet aren't set, I deliver a different type of ball," he said. "So, a short front stride allows me to chase the hip and everything follows after that. Then the ball will be placed in a good spot and on time. It's something I'm working on. I wouldn't say it's a habit. It comes from what had happened in past years."

Scouts frequently say that accuracy is something that generally doesn't improve from the college level to the NFL, so Allen has a perception hurdle to clear in this regard. A week of Senior Bowl practices will give coaches and scouts plenty of opportunity to evaluate whether he can deliver the ball accurately at the next level, particularly the Denver Broncos staff, which is coaching Allen throughout the week.

The Browns will be a never-ending topic

If Allen's hour-long run through reporters Tuesday is any indication, he'll be answering a lot of Cleveland Browns questions over the next few months. The NFL's perpetually QB-needy team holds the Nos. 1 and 4 overall picks of the draft, and whether they value Allen that high or not, the club and the player will be linked in discussion. Allen was peppered with Browns queries of all kinds, from his knowledge of the coaching staff to the fabled "Browns QB curse." He didn't bite on the curse question, but he flashed more than just surface knowledge of the club.

"(The Browns) have the youngest team in the NFL, a lot of cap space and a lot of high picks that are going to allow them to remain young," he said.

Allen noted that he's something of an info junky when it comes to NFL football and that he keeps up with the latest news around the league.

Down with Sam Darnold

Allen said he's built a strong relationship with another of the draft's top quarterbacks, Sam Darnold of USC, in training for the draft with him side by side. Both are being trained by QB coach Jordan Palmer while residing in a San Clemente, Calif., house.

"We're super-good friends," he said. "We're pushing each other and building off of each other and it's been fun."

Bowl game was a no-brainer

With more and more draft prospects opting to skip bowl games to preclude injury and get an early start on draft training, few would have blinked had a player of Allen's caliber done the same. To him, however, there was never any question about whether he would participate in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Central Michigan last month.

"That coaching staff was the only staff that ever offered me (a scholarship). I felt I owed that to them, being a senior captain," Allen said.

The decision worked out, as Allen threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions in a 37-14 win for the Cowboys, giving NFL clubs a film of Allen coming off an injury to his throwing shoulder that cost him two games.

Quick outs

A few of Allen's comments on a variety of other topics:

» On his nickname: "My mom used to call me Joshy Boucher. I watched The Waterboy so much my mom started calling me Joshy Boucher. True story."

» On learning that John Elway would attend the Potato Bowl: "You try to not treat it as a distraction until you look over to the sideline and see a guy like John Elway. It's hard not to get excited."

» On his high school baseball career: "I topped out at 92 (mph, as a pitcher) my senior year, but I felt like my arm was going to fall off. I was pitching about every other game. In high school that's something you've got to do to help the team win."

» On his travel to the Senior Bowl, which took him to the Pensacola, Fla., airport before driving to Mobile: "My first time ever to put a foot in Florida. First time I've ever been in Alabama, too."

» On Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill: "I used to play with him a lot in Madden, because he could move better than other quarterbacks in Madden, and speed is everything in those games."

» On how far he can throw a football: "In practice I think I've thrown it 82 yards, one time. In a game, I don't think I've pushed it that far -- probably 60, 65 yards in the air."

» On the possibility of sitting on the bench as an NFL rookie: "I would welcome sitting for a year. Being able to experience what the NFL is like, settling into a new city. You get a house situated, there's marketing, there's stuff going on you're not used to. Being able to have a year to learn the offense, learn the speed of the game, and coming out in Year 2, you could focus all on football."

