Injuries: Cam Robinson returns after hurting shoulder

The Jacksonville Jaguars were briefly without their starting left tackle.

Cam Robinson returned to the field after exiting the AFC Championship Game for one drive with a shoulder injury. Robinson suffered the injury on Jacksonville's first drive of the third quarter with the Jags leading 14-10.

In place of the rookie tackle was fourth-year tackle Josh Wells. Wells started four games this season.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Sunday:

1. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a head injury during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out.

2. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) was carted from the sideline to the locker room and did not return.

3. Here are the Philadelphia Eagles' inactives for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings: WR Marcus Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, RB Wendell Smallwood, DE Steven Means, LB Dannell Ellerbe, OT Will Beatty, DT Elijah Qualls.

4. Here are the Vikings' inactives: QB Kyle Sloter, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Mack Brown, OG Danny Isidora, C Cornelius Edison, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Shamar Stephen.