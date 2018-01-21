Armed Forces Network will air championship games

Members of the military serving overseas received some good news on Sunday: They will be able to watch the NFC and AFC Championship Games.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced that the Armed Forces Network will air both games on Sunday for the service members.

The Armed Forces Network had previously announced its programming would not be available due to the government shutdown. The network provides entertainment and command information to U.S. service members worldwide.

On Saturday, the NFL said it was working on alternatives if the AFN was not operational. Those efforts included giving military members access to games for military members at USO Centers through NFL Game Pass. According to the USO website, there are more than 200 locations globally.

Sunday's announcement that the Armed Forces Network will provide the games is great news for the brave men and women serving overseas.