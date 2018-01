Injuries: Brown misses Steelers' practice with illness

Antonio Brown's calf is good to go. His immune system? Not so much.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was sent home from practice Friday with an illness, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. Tomlin did say that Brown has "looked really good" this week in his return from a calf injury that sidelined him for the season's final two weeks.

In other injury news, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) were full participants in practice and should be good to go Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If and when Brown gets over his illness, Pittsburgh will enter this postseason far healthier than in years past.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring as we approach Divisional Round Weekend:

1. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Terrance Newman (foot) is questionable to play against the New Orleans Saints. He was limited in practice Friday after missing out on Thursday.

2. Jaguars wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) is questionable to play against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen) was taken off the injury report and should be good to go.