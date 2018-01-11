Injury roundup: Julio Jones (ankle) returns to practice

Julio Jones returned to Atlanta Falcons practice Thursday after sitting out Tuesday and Wednesday's workouts because of an ankle injury.

The star wideout, despite the ailment, is expected to be ready for the Falcons' Divisional Round tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, as coach Dan Quinn told reporters after practice the Falcons have no injuries to report.

Jones led all Atlanta receivers with 88 catches and 1,444 yards in the regular season, and paced the Falcons with nine grabs for 94 yards and a touchdown in last week's wild-card win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Thursday:

1. New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee), linebacker Marquis Flowers (undisclosed) and running back Mike Gillislee (knee) returned to practice.

2. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) and cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Falcons.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns said he suffered a hyperextended knee Wednesday and will be limited in practice Thursday. He hopes to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Alan Cross underwent sports hernia surgery with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.