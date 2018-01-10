Josh Allen accepts invitation to 2018 Senior Bowl

The 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl just added a whole new layer of intrigue.

Wyoming's Josh Allen, arguably the most talented QB prospect in the nation, has accepted an invitation to the game, which will be broadcast exclusively on NFL Network (Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET). He'll join Heisman winner Baker Mayfield at the Senior Bowl to make this year's group of participating QBs one of the most interesting in recent memory.

Allen isn't a senior, but fourth-year juniors that have graduated are eligible for an invite, and Allen meets that criteria. The all-star game will be a great opportunity for Allen to compete against some of the best prospects in the country. One of the concerns about the Wyoming QB, who played in the Mountain West (a non-power-five league) is he's struggled mightily against top competition during his college career. He can start to alleviate those concerns with his performance at the Senior Bowl.

Other QBs that have accepted invites include Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph, Washington State's Luke Falk, Virginia's Kurt Benkert, Western Kentucky's Mike White, Richmond's Kyle Lauletta and Troy's Brandon Silvers.

The Senior Bowl, held each year in Mobile, Ala., is a week-long event that hosts 110 of the nation's top seniors and fourth-year juniors that have graduated. The players take part in practices from Tues.-Thurs. and the game is held on Saturday. All 32 NFL teams send representatives to the event to interview prospects, record measurements and conduct on-field evaluations.

Allen's situation has some similarities to Carson Wentz's was a couple years ago when he arrived at the Senior Bowl. Coming from the FCS ranks, there was intrigue about how Wentz would fare in an environment with the nation's top talents. Wentz acclimated himself quite well, and became the second overall pick in the draft.

Allen will be hoping for a similar outcome.

