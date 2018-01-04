Marty Mornhinweg to return as Ravens' OC in 2018

The Baltimore Ravens won't change offensive coordinators in 2018.

Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday OC Marty Mornhinweg will return next season. Mornhinweg took over the gig in 2016.

Harbaugh cited the Ravens offensive kicking into gear down the stretch of the 2017 season as a reason for sticking with continuity.

Baltimore scored 20-plus points in nine straight games to close out the season after averaging 18.6 the first seven weeks of the season.

Ravens 2017 offense:

Weeks 1-7: 18.6 PPG, 277.6 total YPG, 157.4 pass YPG, 1.7 giveaways per game

Weeks 8-17: 29.4 PPG, 327.0 total YPG, 214.2 pass YPG, 0.6 giveaways per game

After missing the entire preseason with a back injury, Joe Flacco played poorly out of the gate behind a makeshift offensive line, but heated up down the stretch. The QB earned a 98.2 passer rating in the final five games of the season and owned the best TD-INT ratio (9-2) since Week 13.

Behind a rushing game that found life with a bulldozing Alex Collins, Mornhinweg's offense found more balance, ending the season with the ninth-most points scored.

There will be questions for the Ravens at receiver, where Mike Wallace is a free agent, and Jeremy Maclin and former first-round picks Breshad Perriman could be cut candidates. Baltimore will also look to fortify an offensive line that was hurt early by injuries.

While Mornhinweg will remain, other changes to Harbaugh's coaching staff will take place.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported senior offensive assistant Greg Roman is no longer under contract and could be a coordinator candidate elsewhere.

Baltimore must also replace defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who retired after the season. Harbaugh said the team would look both inside and outside the organization for a new DC. Linebackers coach Don Martindale is an in-house candidate, while former Colts coach Chuck Pagano could get a look to return to Baltimore.