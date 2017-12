The postseason is returning to the Superdome.

The New Orleans Saints (11-5) clinched the NFC South on Sunday, thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' (10-6) 22-10 win over the Carolina Panthers (11-5).

This is the Saints' first division title and playoff appearance since 2013.

The Saints will play host to Carolina next Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET. New Orleans swept the season series from their division rivals, beating the Panthers 34-13 in Week 3 and 23-13 in Week 13.