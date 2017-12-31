Chuck Pagano: 'I don't know what tomorrow brings'

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano wouldn't talk in definitive terms about his future with the team after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, saying he "hasn't been told anything" yet from ownership.

Pagano told reporters he hasn't discussed his future with team owner Jim Irsay. Pagano said the Colts, who finished 4-12 on the season and missed the playoffs for the third straight year, said he doesn't know what might come next for him.

"I don't know what tomorrow brings," Pagano said. "I don't know what the next hour brings, but I do know that I'm very grateful to Jim Irsay and very grateful to the Irsay family. His unwavering commitment is second to none to football. He's gave us everything that we needed, gave me everything that I needed over the last six years to be successful. Nobody has more passion and love for the game than Jim Irsay and I'm very grateful for the opportunity that he gave me."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Colts are expected to fire Pagano in the wake of team's third consecutive non-winning season.

Pagano has a 53-43 record over six seasons in Indianapolis. After posting three consecutive 11-5 marks that culminated in an appearance in the 2014 season's AFC Championship Game, the Colts failed to make the playoffs in 2015 after an 8-8 season hampered by injuries to franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

Indy missed the playoffs again in 2016 following another 8-8 season before Andrew Luck's shoulder woes, which sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign, made it virtually impossible for the Colts to be a contender in the resurgent AFC South.

"We didn't meet our goals, and I'm disappointed that we haven't hoisted that [Lombardi Trophy] yet."