Bruce Arians: Report I'm leaving Cardinals 'fake news'

Bruce Arians is tired of the speculation about his future in Arizona.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals coach scoffed at a report that stated he planned to part ways with the team after the season.

"If you want to ask me about this fake news story that has come up -- I'm quoting the president -- nothing's changed," Arians said. "I don't know where all that [expletive] came from. Nothing's changed in the last month and a half and everybody keeps asking the same question."

Arians' comments mesh with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting on Sunday that the 65-year-old's future remains up in the air.

A miffed Arians took a swipe at Tuesday's report from Pro Football Weekly that he already decided on his future, noting he didn't know who was the reporter of the article.

"I'm getting a little tired of it, yeah," Arians said of the speculation. "There will come a time and a place when we decide what we're going to do. I guess Larry [Fitzgerald] has put up with this for eight years so I guess I got to put up with it for one."

Arians said he'll decide his future once the season ends following Sunday's tilt in Seattle.

"I'll come back on the plane, get everything finalized through the season, get all the reports like we always do -- all our end-of-the-season business done, sit down with my wife and son and daughter and we'll talk about it and see what we want to do. Make a decision sometime between Monday and February."

Once the coach's decision is made a domino effect on Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer could follow. If they all leave, it will spark a rebuild in the desert.