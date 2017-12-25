NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17

This is it. We're on the cusp of Week 17, when the playoff scenarios become labyrinthine and the postseason comes down to one scenario of a matrix of possibilities. Some teams are simply win and they're in (Baltimore, Tennessee), while others need some help (Buffalo, Seattle).
You could spend time assembling a wall full of possibilities -- or you could make life easier on yourself by scrolling down to read the breakdown. Besides, there are Christmas cookies to eat.
AFC
CLINCHED: Pittsburgh -- AFC North; New England -- AFC East and a first-round bye; Jacksonville -- AFC South; Kansas City -- AFC West
ELIMINATED: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, Houston, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, Miami, Oakland
New England Patriots
IF PITTSBURGH BEATS HOUSTON
New England clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:
1) NE win
2) PIT loss
3) NE tie + PIT tie
IF HOUSTON BEATS PITTSBURGH
New England clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs.
Pittsburgh Steelers
IF PITTSBURGH BEATS HOUSTON
Pittsburgh clinches a first-round bye.
Pittsburgh clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:
1) PIT win + NE loss or tie
2) PIT tie + NE loss
IF HOUSTON BEATS PITTSBURGH
Pittsburgh clinches a first-round bye:
1) PIT win or tie
2) JAC loss or tie
Jacksonville Jaguars
IF HOUSTON BEATS PITTSBURGH
Jacksonville clinches a first-round bye:
1) JAC win + PIT loss
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore clinches a playoff berth:
1) BAL win or tie
2) BUF loss or tie
3) TEN loss or tie
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee clinches a playoff berth:
1) TEN win
2) TEN tie + BUF loss or tie + LAC loss or tie
3) BUF loss + LAC loss
Los Angeles Chargers
L.A. Chargers clinch a playoff berth:
1) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie
2) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BAL win or tie
3) LAC tie + TEN loss + BUF loss or tie
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo clinches a playoff berth:
1) BUF win + BAL loss
2) BUF win + LAC loss or tie + TEN loss or tie
3) BUF tie + LAC loss + TEN loss
NFC
CLINCHED: Philadelphia -- NFC East and first-round bye; Minnesota -- NFC North; L.A. Rams -- NFC West; New Orleans -- playoff berth; Carolina -- playoff berth
ELIMINATED: San Francisco, N.Y. Giants, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Washington, Arizona, Green Bay, Detroit, Dallas
Philadelphia Eagles
IF PHILADELPHIA BEATS OAKLAND
Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs.
IF OAKLAND BEATS PHILADELPHIA
Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:
1) PHI win
2) MIN loss
3) PHI tie + MIN tie
Minnesota Vikings
IF PHILADELPHIA BEATS OAKLAND
Minnesota clinches a first-round bye:
1) MIN win or tie
2) CAR loss or tie
3) NO win
IF OAKLAND BEATS PHILADELPHIA
Minnesota clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:
1) MIN win + PHI loss or tie
2) MIN tie + PHI loss
Minnesota clinches a first-round bye:
1) MIN win or tie
2) CAR loss or tie
3) NO win
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans clinches NFC South:
1) NO win
2) CAR loss
3) NO tie + CAR tie
Carolina Panthers
Carolina clinches NFC South:
1) CAR win + NO loss or tie
2) CAR tie + NO loss
Carolina clinches a first-round bye:
1) CAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss + LAR loss or tie
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta clinches a playoff berth:
1) ATL win
2) SEA loss
3) ATL tie + SEA tie
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle clinches a playoff berth:
1) SEA win + ATL loss or tie
2) SEA tie + ATL loss
