Captain Munnerlyn inactive for Panthers vs. Packers

Captain Munnerlyn won't play against Aaron Rodgers.

The Carolina Panthers cornerback is inactive for Sunday's tilt versus the Green Bay Packers, Bill Voth of the team's official website first reported.

The move comes four days after Munnerlyn walked out of practice after has reportedly been unhappy with his role at times this season.

Coach Ron Rivera said the veteran corner left practice for "personal" reasons. Munnerlyn told Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer on Thursday it was unrelated to playing time or his role with the team: "I got over it and now I'm ready to roll."

His role this week will be as a spectator as the Panthers take on the Packers in a game with big NFC playoff implications for both sides.