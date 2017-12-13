Bowles: No plans to play Hackenberg at QB 'right now'

With Josh McCown now on injured reserve, Bryce Petty will start at quarterback for the New York Jets for the final three games of the 2017 season, barring injury.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said the team has no plans to play Christian Hackenberg "right now," per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Bowles added: "Bryce is our starter."

Petty started four games in 2016 and compiled a 56.4 percent completion percentage with three touchdowns and seven interceptions in six appearances. The third-year pro took over for McCown in Sunday's shutout loss to the Denver Broncos, completing 2 of 9 passes for 14 yards.

Hackenberg has yet to play a regular-season snap. Bowles dismissing the 2016 second-round pick as an option underscores the belief that the coaching staff doesn't feel he's ready to play. While the Jets could change their minds down the road, it doesn't sound like the team wants to test-drive the 6-foot-4 quarterback before hitting the offseason unless injury strikes again.