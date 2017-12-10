Josh McCown breaks left hand in Jets' loss to Broncos

Josh McCown's season might have come to an end early on Sunday.

Coach Todd Bowles announced the New York Jets quarterback, who headed to the locker room after taking a hit to the hand late in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Denver Broncos, broke his left non-throwing hand. He said he's unsure if the quarterback will be able to play in any of the Jets' final three games of the season.

Bryce Petty took over for the injured starter, but struggled, going just 2-for-9 for 14 yards in McCown's stead.

It was the second time in Sunday's game McCown needed Petty to relieve him. In the first half, after taking a shot to the midsection on a head-first slide, McCown took a play off to be tended to on the sidelines.

McCown had been having one of the most surprising seasons in the NFL this year. Prior to Sunday's game, the Jets quarterback piled up 2,880 yards, 18 touchdowns to just eight interceptions and posted a 96.7 quarterback rating.

"It just sucks, you know?" McCown told reporters after the loss, fighting back tears. "We started slow and were trying to get back going and guys were fighting and when you can't be out there for your guys, I think that's the hardest thing. So it's just disappointing. I just hate that it went this way today."