Kobe Bryant visits the Eagles in California

  • By Daniel Greco
From Los Angeles to Shanghai to Philly, Kobe Bryant is one of the most notable athletes in our generation. Growing up in Philadelphia, Bryant had two loves, basketball and the Philadelphia Eagles. After getting drafted out of Lower Merion High School, Bryant repped his Eagles fandom all the time, including on the Lakers' bench.

However, on Thursday, Bryant stopped by the Eagles hotel in Costa Mesa, California to give the team an inspirational speech. Afterwards, he spoke about how he sees the Eagles roster.

When a five-time champion says the Eagles chemistry is special, playoff teams better watch out.

Bryant's influence has reach over into all major sports. Many NFL stars have joined Bryant by retweeting the #MambaMentality hashtag on Twitter.

We'll see how effective that #MambaMentality is on Sunday when the Eagles battle for playoff seeding against the first place Los Angeles Rams.

