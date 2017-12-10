Nathan Peterman expected to start for Bills vs. Colts

Nathan Peterman appears to be back in the saddle for the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the rookie quarterback is expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts, per sources informed of the decision.

Tyrod Taylor has been dealing with a bruised patellar tendon that knocked him from last week's loss to the New England Patriots. Taylor could be active as a backup, per Rapoport, but isn't healthy enough to start.

Peterman infamously threw five first-half interceptions in his first start of the season in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. In one quarter of relief last week, the rookie completed just 6 of 15 passes for a 3.3 yards-per-attempt average.

Peterman gets the start against a Colts defense that lacks a pass rush and ranks 29th in the NFL versus the pass, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. The favorable matchup could give Peterman a chance to build confidence after his disastrous first start. The fifth-round rookie should see wide open windows to throw into Sunday afternoon. If Peterman can't move the ball against this Indianapolis secondary, it would be time to shut down the experiment.