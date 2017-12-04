Darrelle Revis on return: I was dusting off the cobwebs

To most, it appeared the Kansas City Chiefs benched Darrelle Revis in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Coach Andy Reid, however, explained that he sat the veteran corner because Revis reached a snap count.

"I took him out for the second half only because of the number of snaps," Reid said after 38-31 loss, via the Kansas City Star. "He was up to 39 snaps, and that's plenty for him. He's getting back into the game."

Revis played in his first game since signing with the Chiefs last month. He last appeared in a game Jan. 1 for the Jets.

"I was trying to dust off the cobwebs," Revis said. "I haven't played in 12 months, so I'm getting back into the mix of things."

Revis didn't play well in his first game in a Chiefs uniform. He made five tackles, but missed two others, and struggled to stick with speedy Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse in coverage.

Revis' struggles seemed to justify taking a seat in the second half. After all, if he was playing well in a game K.C. needed to win to stop their downward spiral, surely Andy Reid wouldn't have kept him tied to the bench, right?