WATCH: Players unboxing for My Cause, My Cleats

For the second consecutive year, the NFL has encouraged players to wear custom cleats to support their favorite charitable organization as part of "My Cause, My Cleats." After the games in Week 13, the cleats are put up for auction with 100% of the proceeds donated to the player's charity of choice.
On Tuesday, teams started to unveil their players cleats and the designs were out of this world.
Take a look at the photos of all of the cleats here, and check out the players unboxing their cleats for the first time below!
Los Angeles Rams
Lacing up for charitable causes. #LARams unbox for #MyCauseMyCleats
Denver Broncos
That moment when you finally get to see your #MyCauseMyCleats
Seattle Seahawks
Witness the unboxing as we honor important causes this week with the @NFL's #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.
Oakland Raiders
Unboxing Day is finally here.
An exclusive look at the first moment our players saw the cleats representing their chosen charitable causes. #MyCauseMyCleats #GivingTuesday
Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
31 players participating.
31 causes supported.#MyCauseMyCleats#DaBears
Jacksonville Jaguars
This Sunday 41 players will wear custom cleats for the cause that matters most to them.
See all:https://t.co/UdLxWCyFSa#MyCauseMyCleats
Cleveland Browns
On Sunday, our players will wear and play for causes that matter to them
#MyCauseMyCleats @BrownsGiveBack
New England Patriots
Customized for a cause, showcased on Sunday's stage.#Patriots players unbox #MyCauseMyCleats w/ help from some friends on #GivingTuesday:
Buffalo Bills
Three Bills players.
The amazing kids at @OCHBuffalo.
And the coolest #MyCauseMyCleats designs on the field.
This is what it's all about.
