Injury roundup: Greg Olsen's foot deemed OK by doctor

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams is expected to miss some time after exiting Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Williams suffered a dislocated shoulder that popped out on a hit. The running back will undergo an MRI today, but it's generally a two- to three-week injury, per Rapoport.

Williams writhed in pain on the field after being taken to the turf by linebacker David Harris midway through the third quarter. The running back was carted off the field.

Williams started the last four games after the Dolphins traded Jay Ajayi before Week 9. In those four starts, the 25-year-old back has 34 carries for 149 yards rushing.

Kenyan Drake, who has split the backfield duties with Williams, will take over the lead role for the floundering Dolphins.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and RB Terrance West (calf) did not play Monday night against the Houston Texans.

Breshad Perriman was active for the game. He was benched for performance reasons last week.

2. Houston Texans offensive tackle Chris Clark suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and did not return. Linebackers Ben Heeney (hamstring) Brennan Scarlett (foot) also left early because of injuries.

3. New England Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner suffered a knee injury during a fake punt and was place on injured reserve. Ebner was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) was placed on injured reserve by the team, the Patriots announced. Bennett also will undergo shoulder surgery soon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

4. Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will be out 2-4 weeks with an ankle injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Trevor Siemian will be the quarterback, Palmer added.

5. After tests today, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen's foot was deemed OK, Rapoport reported, per a source.

Coach Ron Rivera said cornerback Daryl Worley, who was in a boot after the game Sunday night, is getting his foot checked out.

6. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that safety Kam Chancellor is done for the season because of his neck injury. Carroll also said defensive end Cliff Avril will have surgery Tuesday on his neck injury.

7. Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson is having shoulder surgery and his season is over, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his plans. He played all year with a shoulder injury and avoided surgery as long as he could, Rapoport added.

8. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said cornerback Desmond Trufant is in the concussion protocol with running back Devonta Freeman.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is on track to practice Wednesday provided there is no soreness in his injured throwing shoulder, Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koettter told reporters.

10. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said rookie receiver Mike Williams (knee) is day to day, and he'll be evaluated at the end of the week.

11. Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins (back) and linebackers Justin Durant (concussion), Anthony Hitchens (groin) and Sean Lee (hamstring) did not participate in practice. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin) were limited.

12. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) and tackle Trent Williams (knee) did not participate in practice. Defensive end Matt Ioannidis (hand, ankle) and tackles Morgan Moses (knee, ankle) and Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) were limited. Wideout Jamison Crowder (back, knee) and running back Samaje Perine (finger) were full participates.

13. In addition to the concussion he suffered against the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper also tweaked his ankle on the same play, coach Jack Del Rio said.

14. San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is dealing with a knee contusion and a strained hip, coach Kyle Shanahan said. The injuries aren't considered serious, Shanahan added. The team will make a decision by Wednesday on who will start Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

In addition, both running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and guard Erik Magnuson (foot) will be placed on IR, Shanahan said.

15. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Connor Barwin is dealing with a slight fracture of a bone in his forearm, Rapoport reported. The injury is expected to keep him out one or two games.