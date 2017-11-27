Injuries: Damien Williams suffered dislocated shoulder

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams is expected to miss some time after exiting Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Williams suffered a dislocated shoulder that popped out on a hit. The running back will undergo an MRI today, but it's generally a two- to three-week injury, per Rapoport.

Williams writhed in pain on the field after being taken to the turf by linebacker David Harris midway through the third quarter. The running back was carted off the field.

Williams started the last four games after the Dolphins traded Jay Ajayi before Week 9. In those four starts, the 25-year-old back has 34 carries for 149 yards rushing.

Kenyan Drake, who has split the backfield duties with Williams, will take over the lead role for the floundering Dolphins.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. New England Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner suffered a knee injury during a fake punt that is believed to be season-ending, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Ebner will have an MRI Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

2. Paxton Lynch's ankle injury is considered day to day and not serious, sources tell Rapoport. The Denver Broncos' quarterback will have more tests done today.