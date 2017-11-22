Injuries: Tyron Smith to return Thursday for Cowboys

Tyrod Taylor will be back under center this week as the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but will he have his newly acquired wide receiver to throw to?

Kelvin Benjamin, who didn't practice Wednesday, remains day to day with a knee injury suffered in Buffalo's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters that "we'll see" if Benjamin can suit up against the Chiefs.

In two games with the Bills, Benjamin has tallied four catches on seven targets for 62 yards.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring as we hit Week 12:

1. Tyron Smith is this close to returning to the field. The Dallas Cowboys left tackle (back/groin) is expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Jane Slater. He is listed as questionable to play, as are kicker Dan Bailey (groin), right tackle La'el Collins (back), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin).

2. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice because of an Achilles tendon injury, but he'll be fine for Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tight end Rob Gronkowski didn't practice because of an illness. Chris Hogan (shoulder) also sat out practice, and wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) and tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) were limited.

3. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited in practice because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

4. With Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler still in concussion protocol, backup QB Matt Moore will get first-team reps in practice.

5. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott remains in concussion protocol, but coach Doug Pederson said that "everything is looking good with him" playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The kicker was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Tight end Trey Burton (back) and defensive back Rodney McLeod (oblique) were also limited participants.

6. The Houston Texans officially placed rookie running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles tendon) on injured reserve.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (right hip) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) are not expected to practice Wednesday.

8. Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle) and linebacker Clay Matthews (groin) did not participate in practice. Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), linebacker Nick Perry and defensive tackle Quinton Dial were all limited.

9. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman remains in the concussion protocol.

10. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring), defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe), safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) and offensive lineman Chase Roullier (hand) will not play Thursday against the New York Giants.

The following Redskins are questionable: linebacker Zach Brown (Achilles), left tackle Trent Williams (knee), linebacker Ryan Anderson (knee), wide receiver Ryan Grant (calf), offensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (hand/thigh), tackle Morgan Moses (eye/ankles), tackle Ty Nsekhe (core), running back Samaje Perine (finger) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee).

11. The following New York Giants are questionable to play against the Redskins: linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), long snapper Zak DeOssie (trap), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle/elbow, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (illness) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (shoulder). Shepard has not practiced since Monday.

12. Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (lower back), tackle Mike Remmers (concussion) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring) are questionable to play against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

13. Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung (knee), wide receiver Mike Williams (knee), wide receiver Travis Benjamin (abdomen), defensive tackle Corey Liuget (toe), right tackle Joe Barksdale (foot), linebacker James Onwualu (quadricep) and linebacker Hayes Pullard (neck) are all questionable to play against the Cowboys.

14. Chicago Bears receiver Josh Bellamy (concussion), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (knee), linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf), defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) all did not practice Wednesday. Coach John Fox said Floyd will "more than likely" be placed on IR with a "significant" knee injury.

Tight end Dion Sims (illness), receiver Dontrelle Inman (groin) and offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle) were all limited participants in practice.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (leg), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) didn't practice.

16. Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive end Khalil Mack both did not participate at practice for non-injury reasons. Cornerback David Amerson (foot), wideout Johnny Holton (concussion) and guard Gabe Jackson (ankle) did not participate at practice. Tackle Marshall Newhouse (hip/quad) and linebacker Cory James (knee) were both limited.

17. Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods (shoulder), cornerback Kayvon Webster (concussion), cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (thigh) and linebacker Mark Barron (hand) all did not participate in practice Wednesday.