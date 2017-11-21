New England Patriots part ways with Cassius Marsh

The New England Patriots gave two picks to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Cassius Marsh in September. On Tuesday, they waived the pass rusher.

The move raised some eyebrows, given the fact that the Patriots gave up 2018 fifth- and seventh-round picks for the player prior to the season. Marsh's production, though, had waned in recent weeks, with the defensive end not logging a tackle since Week 8.

Marsh had some previous success with the Seahawks, particularly in his final season when he notched three sacks and one start. With the team cutting Dwight Freeney earlier Tuesday, speculation that the end could return to the Pacific Northwest has already begun.

The Patriots filled Marsh's vacated roster spot, meanwhile, by adding defensive end Eric Lee off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.