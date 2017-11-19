Giants CB Eli Apple a healthy scratch against Chiefs

New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple is a healthy scratch for Sunday's tilt versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that sitting Apple was a coach's decision. As noted by Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, Apple was excused from practice this week. Apple's mother underwent brain surgery on Thursday and is recuperating.

Ross Cockrell will start today in place of Apple.

The second-year corner has struggled this season in nine games and has been one of the Giants defenders ridiculed for his apparent lack of effort.

Apple's scratch is the latest action taken by the team against its defensive backfield in a drama-filled year. Previously, the Giants suspended Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for one game each.