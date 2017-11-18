Another solid night for Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk

It's been a solid-but-unspectacular year for Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk, and in a 31-24 win over Ole Miss Saturday, the Aggies junior turned in a performance befitting his season.

Kirk caught five passes for 77 yards to boost the Aggies' passing attack on a night when its running game managed just 119. It was the 37th consecutive game Kirk's caught at least two passes, the longest active streak in the FBS. He also drew a pass interference call early in the third quarter on a back-shoulder throw to give the Aggies a first down on the Ole Miss 31.

Ole Miss had more success containing Kirk's return skills, holding him to 47 kickoff return yards on three attempts, and only two yards on his only punt return. Kirk is among the top underclassmen in college football, and has shown impressive leadership in a junior season in which his production has been off his career pace. Kirk will decide after the season whether to apply for early eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft.

For the season, Kirk now has 51 catches for 652 yards and six touchdowns with one regular-season game remaining. His freshman (80-1,009-7) and sophomore (83-928-9) campaigns were more prolific, but with inexperience at quarterback this season, Texas A&M has struggled to get Kirk his customary share of touches. He's been dynamic as a punt returner with an average of nearly 22 yards per return, but opposing punters have limited him to just eight returns.

Kirk and the Aggies close the regular season next week at LSU.

