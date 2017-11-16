Case Keenum, McCaffrey set to move up Madden charts

I was enjoying some football on Sunday morning when Maurice Harris made this one-handed, circus catch. (Although, and I'll admit I've never been to the circus, but do they generally make catches like this on the reg?)

After watching it, I instinctively grabbed for my Xbox controller to throw it, because that is the kind of stuff my friends do against me all the time. It's the kind of play that, were it to happen on Madden, I would swear it would have been impossible to complete in real life. I have no argument anymore. Because I saw it with my own eyes. I'm not too sure how I feel about that now. Part of me is tickled to witness greatness. The other part of me is like, damn, how was that even possible?

In any event, let's take a look at some guys who should see there Madden ratings rise this week.

» I was rather complimentary of Jared Goff last week. But he proved that he was more than just a one-week wonder as he went out and threw for 355 yards, three touchdowns and more importantly zero interceptions against the Texans. And you want to know how historical that is? Goff is the first player in franchise history to throw for more than 350 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in back-to-back weeks. You would have thought somebody had previously done that, no? But Goff is the first. So improve his ranking. He's got a big matchup this week against the Vikings' defense. If he's impressive this week (and I think that he will be), then you might be looking at a guy who is ready to be in the MVP conversation.

» Goff will be up against Case Keenum who is also due for a ratings boost. Keenum pretty much carved up the Redskins' defense in Week 10 as he threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He was so good, the Vikings almost considered benching him for Teddy Bridgewater this week. Well, I'm kidding. Sort of. The looming specter of Bridgewater hangs over him like the Sword of Damocles, but he's rolling right now.

» I was trying to think of a member of the Carolina Panthers to throw in here, but why not throw in everyone? I love Cam Newton. One of the running gags I have with him is that his speed rating has never been high enough. Well, he broke out on a long-run against the Dolphins on Monday night and it looked like he was going to make it to the end zone. And then he was caught from behind by one of the defensive backs. So maybe his speed rating is right where it's supposed to be.

» Christian McCaffrey continued to impress. He ran for a touchdown and also caught a score. His improbable catch should probably increase his spectacular catch rating. You've heard of toe-drag swag. Well this dude had knee drag swag as he made a remarkable catch for the Panthers. And credit should go to Newton who extended the play and was able to catch McCaffrey coming back to him. The play was initially designed for CMC, but he was covered at first. But Cam extended the play, and McCaffrey got open. And it was a nice play all of the way around.

» And then there was Devin Funchess. Maybe the Panthers knew what they were doing when they traded away Kelvin Benjamin. But credit Funchess who had a pair of scores against the Dolphins. In prime time no less.

» Let's not forget about the defense, though. Adrian Clayborn had a pair of sacks against the Cowboys as the Falcons were able to harangue Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott all afternoon. The Falcons were able to keep up with the Panthers and Saints who are trying to break away in the NFC South. But the defending NFC champs were able to keep pace for one more week.

All right, until next week. Keep hitting that B button.