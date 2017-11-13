Ryan Fitzpatrick to start for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

It's back to Ryan Fitzpatrick for a Buccaneers team still strapped to life support.

The veteran quarterback will start his second straight game this Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, the team announced.

Fitzpatrick led the struggling Bucs to a 15-10 win over the Jets in Week 10, throwing for 187 yards and a touchdown in relief of starter Jameis Winston, who was inactive with a lingering shoulder injury.

Coach Dirk Koetter emphasized the organization has not discussed the possibility of shutting Winston down, per the Tampa Bay Times, saying he still expects the third-year passer to return this season.

Still, general manager Jason Licht said before Sunday's win that Winston could miss an "extended period of time," while dialing up the dreaded "no timeline" tag to assess the signal-caller's status.

It's unclear whether any of this matters for a basement-dwelling Bucs team that looms as one of the NFL's rawest disappointments in 2017.

Fitzgerald is far from a star, throwing an ugly pick Sunday and having a second reversed by penalty, but he adequately plays the part of Unflappable Veteran Everyman in a pinch.

For the Bucs -- during this dreaded autumn -- that will have to do.