DeShone Kizer re-enters game after hurting his ribs

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions briefly after injurying his ribs late in the third quarter.

Kizer left the field for the locker room but returned in the fourth quarter of the Browns' 38-24 loss to the Lions.

Kizer exited with the game tied, 24-24. The rookie signal-caller completed 21 of 37 passes for 232 yards in the loss. He also scored on a 1-yard run.

The Lions took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Theo Riddick and added another TD in the win.