Terrell Suggs warns Ravens: Fix mistakes or be left out

After another three-plus quarters of strong defensive football, the Ravens (4-5) watched their Sunday -- and potentially their season -- go up in smoke in a 23-20 loss to the Titans.

Trailing 16-13 midway through the fourth, Baltimore's defense could do nothing as Tennessee waltzed down the field on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that put any realistic hopes of a Ravens comeback on ice.

"They made the right plays at the right time, and we messed up at the wrong time," linebacker C.J. Mosley said, per the team's official website. "We played good defense, but if we would have gotten that stop, it would have been great defense. Sometimes that's the difference in games."

Seen by many as potentially the league's top unit in August, Baltimore's D has been an up-and-down operation, thriving in Week 8's 40-0 thrashing of Miami, but also guilty for getting rocked on the ground by the Steelers, Vikings and Bears.

The Titans managed just 71 yards rushing, but that's the issue: Tennessee's offense is hardly a beast in its current incarnation, leaving one Ravens veteran to issue a warning to his teammates:

"You want to give your offense a chance to win the game or tie the game, and we did the one thing you can't do -- give up points," said pass-rusher Terrell Suggs. "It's like we played pretty solid up until that drive. I don't know what happened, it's just very unfortunate."

Added Suggs: "We expect to play lights out every week. We got a bye week, then seven left. We better get the [stuff] fixed or we're going to be on the outside looking in again."

Especially with the way this wanting, depleted Ravens offense has looked all season long. Suggs is right, if this is a playoff team at heart, it's one that must win with defense week after week after week.

On Sunday, in a big spot, it wasn't enough.