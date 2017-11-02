Jay Ajayi 'excited' to play with 'special' Carson Wentz

With the flip of a switch, Jay Ajayi has gone from an offensive-football netherworld to a wonderland.

Traded from Miami to Philadelphia on Tuesday, the hard-charging runner waved farewell to the likes of Jay Cutler and Matt Moore to join an Eagles attack manned by wunderkind signal-caller Carson Wentz.

In typical Wentz fashion, the second-year passer reached out right away via text to his newfound power back.

"He basically just expressed his excitement to get me out here and let's just get ready to keep this thing rolling," Ajayi said of Wentz's text after the trade went through, per the team's official website. "Just being able to be around him today and even just watching his game throughout the season, you can tell he's a special guy. He's got special talent. I'm excited to be in the backfield with him and however they want to use me in this offense, I'm excited."

Ajayi went on to call himself a "three-down guy" who "can be counted on to do anything that the offense needs me to do. Whether it's blocking, catching the ball out the backfield, or running hard for this team. I'm ready to do anything."

The Ajayi trade adds strength on strength to a ground game that already ranks fifth in the league thanks to LeGarrette Blount, rookie Corey Clement and the versatile Wendell Smallwood. It's Blount whose role is set to take a hit with Ajayi on the scene, but the Eagles have used waves of runners all season long.

"They've got a great dynamic in that room and it just so happens that now I'm here and just want to be another part to that," Ajayi said.

It might take a few weeks to find out how Doug Pederson plans to weave Ajayi into the scheme, but the coach made it clear this week that the physical back fits right in to what Philly plans to do down the stretch.

"This guy's a tough, powerful runner, first thing. He's got great vision. He's got a great first step, quick back inside behind tackles and guards. One guy doesn't necessarily bring him down all the time," Pederson said. "You have to go back a little bit to really watch him run routes and see that he's very capable of being a route runner out of the backfield. He brings a very aggressive run demeanor to our offense."

With Ajayi in the fold, the Eagles (7-1) continue their quest for the NFC East crown on Sunday against the flailing Denver Broncos.